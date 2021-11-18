Funko Debuts Their First Day of Festival of Fun 2021 Exclusives

Funko will be celebrating their very own convention in December titled the Festival of Fun, which will take place December 2-5, 2021. With every new event, there are usually some exclusive collectibles to follow, and Day 1 of reveals has already arrived. The first day of reveals consisted of 12 brand new Pop vinyls, including multiple variants for some as well as Festival of Fun Funko Booth exclusive t-shirts. A nice set of franchises were covered with big headliners like DC Comics, Transformers, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Witcher (Netflix), and much more. Day 1 announcements consisted of:

DC Superman – Wizard Pop!

Batman – Punchline Pop!

Retro Transformers – Tracks Pop!

The Witcher – Geralt Pop!

The Great Garloo Pop!

Play-Doh – Pete with tool (Atl Colors) Pop!

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Air Bending Aang Pop!

South Park – Kyle as Tooth Decay Pop!

Mandy – Cheddar Goblin Pop!

Festival of Fun Booth Exclusive Funko Tee

Freddy in Basketball Jersey (Home & Away) Pop!

Some of these Pop Vinyls have already started to appear overseas as New York Comic Con 2021 exclusives. I can imagine due to past shipping issues, the Festival of Fun is here to give fans some of the Pops that were not here on time. I am sure more reveals will be coming throughout the week, but Day 1 already featured some amazing exclusives, including Joker's new girlfriend; Punchline, Geralt of Rivia from Netflix's The Witcher, and the Cheddar Goblin from Mandy. At the same time, some runner-ups will consist of The Great Garloo, Wizard Superman, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. So far I am liking what I am seeing for Funko's Festival of Fun, and I hope we can get some amazing MCU Pop vinyls like the missing Boastful Loki variant from Loki. No information on how these Pops will be available, but fans can find all the new Funko products up for pre-order here.