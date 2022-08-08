Funko Expands the Magic of Hogwarts with New Harry Potter Pops

This year marks the 20th Anniversary of another significant Wizarding World moment with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Horror arrives at Hogwarts as the mystery of Tom Riddle is about to be unearthed as well as the mysterious beast freezing students around the campus. New adventures await Harry Potter and Pop collectors are in more Vinyl to collect as a new wave has been revealed by Funko. These new Chamber of Secrets Pops cover plenty of the bases with solo releases, Deluxe, Pop Town!, Pop Rides, and even a retailer exclusive. The Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 20th Anniversary Pops consist of:

Gilderoy Lockhart

Hermione Granger with Mirror

Harry Potter with Broken Arm (Quidditch)

Dobby (The Free Elf)

Madam Rosmerta with the Three Broomsticks (Deluxe)

Albus Dumbledore with Hog's Head Inn (Deluxe)

Remus Lupin with Shrieking Shack (Deluxe)

Neville Longbottom with Honeydukes (Deluxe)

Ron Wesley in Flying Car – Pop! Ride

Professor McGonagall with Hogwarts – Pop! Town

Harry Potter (Floor Network) – Glow in the Dark – Funko Shop Exclusive

"Experience the magic of Hogwarts with this new collection of POP! figures. Add some extra character to your collection with the newest POP! Harry Potter items. Pre-order your favorites today!"

These Pops are great, and they really capture some key moments from the Chamber of Secrets film. Lockhart is a nice addition, as well as a Pop Ride featuring the infamous flying car. It is also nice to see Pop Towns are still in the works, and this little Hogwarts display will go perfect in any Harry Potter fans collection. Out of all these Pops, I really like the Deluxe Pops showcasing different buildings in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, like the Three Broomsticks and the Shrieking Shack. All of these Pops besides FunkoShop exclusive Harry are already live for pre-order right here with a January 2023 release.