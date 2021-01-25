The Mummy Rises As New Pop Vinyls Debut At Funko Fair

Fans are getting transported back to 1926 as Funko announces a new Funko Fair Movie reveals. Collectors will be seeking treasure this time around as the 1999 action-adventure movie The Mummy is back! The hit film is back and better than ever with three brand new Pop Vinyls that are just what fans needed. Starting us off first is Rick O'Connell, who was portrayed by the amazing and talented Brendan Fraser. This treasure hunter is in for a real adventure with the next The Mummy Pop reveals as Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weist) is also coming soon. They are shown in their 20's adventure outfits and are displayed in simple action poses that are very well scuplted. This dynamic duo is looking for the City of the Dead, Hamunaptra, and in doing so, unlocks the secrets of the dead and even resurrects something evil.

The Mummy himself Imhotep will also be getting his own Pop vinyl, and this one is pretty amazing. The big bad is beautifully detailed and is shown with his tie black outfit, sandy design, as a mummy roar that captures the evil. Each The Mummy character is very well detailed that shows a Pop likeness to the characters and the actors as well. Since The Mummy is one of my favorite 90s films, this will be a must have Pop set that I will definitely be adding to my collection. For fans who also want to add The Mummy Pops to their own collection, fans can find pre-orders are already live and located here. Rick O'Connell, Evelyn Carnahan, and Imhotep are all set to release in June 2021. Funko Fair movies will continue to stick around for more new reveals as they come. Do not forget to check out some of the new Funko reveals for films from Cool Runnings, Bram Stoker's Dracula, and F9.