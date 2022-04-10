Hasbro Reveals Mr. Knight Moon Knight Marvel Legends Figure

I have always loved Moon Knight in Marvel Comic, but his story is so complex and all over the place. This hero has easily changed since his debut back in Werewolf by Night #32, so I was excited to see him get his series. One thing that Marvel Studios succeeds at is capturing the magic of the comics for a new generation as well as a more modernized version of the story. Moon Knight is always 2-episodes deep, and I can not get enough. The newest episode introduced us to Mr.Knight, another persona that is inside the head of Marc Spector. Mr. Knight and Moon Knight are two sides of the same coin, but one is a little more unleashed than the other. Disney+ captures this by showing Steven in control of this version with a more mannered and sophisticated nature. We knew it was coming, and now Hasbro has officially revealed that Mr. Knight is coming to coming soon to their upcoming Marvel Legends wave.

"Dressed to the nines, check out the Mr. Knight Marvel Legends Series Marvel Studios' Moon Knight figure, with another Build-A-Figure piece to assemble Infinity Ultron! Pre-order on April 12th, 2022 on Hasbro Pulse!"

This new wave will build Infinity Ultron from Marvel Studios What If…? and it is one figure I have been dying to see. The whole line-up will feature Disney+ figures, and we have already seen that Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, Moon Knight, and now Mr. Knight are in the wave. It is unclear who else will be inserted into the line-up, but more What If…? figures should be expected. Pre-orders for Moon Knight and Mr. Knight figures are set to go live on April 12, 2022, and will both be general public releases. I doubt we will see more Moon Knight figures in this wave and if any more surprises come in the future, I'm sure they will release in another wave together. Moon Knight has been an absolute thrill ride, and I can not wait to see what the next 4 episodes hold. Marvel Legends collectors will be able to find Mr. Knight right here when pre-orders do arrive.