Funko FUN TV FunKon Edition – Funko Soda Exclusives Revealed

SDCC is a bust this year, but Funko is ready to still sweep collectors off their feet with their own hosted convention. This will mark the seventh virtual convention event from the company, and boy, we could not be more excited. To help kick off the upcoming event, Funko released a new episode of FUN TV that was loaded with sneak peeks at some of the upcoming FunKon exclusives. This whole week will consist of the full reveals of all of the FunKon exclusives Pops, Sodas, Albums, and everything else in-between are shown. Starting us off first is a nice assortment of the widely popular and limited Funko Soda Vinyl figures. The Soda's that were showcased during FUN TV include:

Ad Icons – Kaboom Cereal – 3,000 Limited Edition – Colored Variant Chase (FunkoShop Exclusive)

Marvel Comics – Thor – 15,000 Limited Edition – Black Light Chase Variant

DC Comics- Harley Quinn – 12,000 Limited Edition – Metallic Chase Variant

Masters of the Universe – Webstor – 5,000 Limited Edition – Glow in the Dark Chase Variant

Masters of the Universe – Prince Adam – 18,000 Limited Edition – Metallic Chase Variant

It is possible that more Funko Soda Vinyls are on the way, and we can imagine most of these will be set as FunkoShop exclusives. Kaboom Cereal and Prince Adam look amazing, and that animated sculpt really shines with these characters. The Black Light Thor Chase will definitely be a hot item for Marvel fans, just showing Funatics that Funko knows what they are doing. Some of these FunKon exclusives will be released as Shared Exclusives as well as on the online Lottery for FunKon on August 4 here. Stay tuned for more FunKon reveals throughout the day and week, and be on the lookout for that final retailer exclusives list to find your hunting grounds for this convention.