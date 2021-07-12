Funko FUN TV FunKon Edition – New Exclusive Marvel Pops Revealed

FunKon 2021 is only a couple of weeks away, and Funko is already starting off their upcoming convention exclusive reveals. This morning the company broadcasted a brand new amazing episode of Funko FUN TV, giving Funatics a look at some of the upcoming exclusive Pop Vinyls. We have already seen some of the upcoming FunKon Soda exclusives, including the awesome Black Light Thor Chase, which fans can check out here. Things get a little marvelous this time, as Funko revealed some of their upcoming Marvel Comics Pop exclusives for FunKon 2021. More could be revealed throughout the week, but so far, Funko has officially revealed five new Marvel Pops, which will consist of Captain America, Blade, Wolf Cap, The Falcon, and a new 10" Galactus.

The Marvel section of any Funko Convention is always pretty amazing, and they did not hold back this time around. There is a lot to unpack here, starting with what the hell is this new die-cast Pop Vinyl figure?! We have seen other Pop gimmicks in the past with Pop Albums, Electronic Pops, and things get pretty metal with this sweet die-cast series. It looks like they will come in a new box or case similar to the Pop Art Series, but I FunKon is the perfect place to show off this beast. We also are getting a brand new Pop Vinyl of Blade, which asks the question, is this Marvel Comics Blade is, is this Marvel Studios Blade? With a new film on the horizon, I would not be surprised to see a Pop Vinyl teasing off the upcoming film making it another perfect convention exclusive.

Next, we are getting a sweet Werewolf Captain America that features an incredibly spooky sculpt. We are also getting a Marvel Comics version of The Falcon, which has gained popularity, with his MCU counterpart gaining the Shield with The Falcon and the Winter Solider. Lastly were are getting another 10" Galactus Pop, who seems to be getting Art Series to upgrade, adding this spectacular cosmic design that will be a hit with Fantastic Four fans. We must recently saw Galactus would also get the Black Light treatment (here), so for fans of this Planet Eating God, this is a must-have collectible. More Funko FunKon reveals will continue throughout the day and week, and some of these Pop will be shared through retailers, so keep your eyes peeled for the Shared Retailer Exclusives list coming later in the week. Who will you be getting for your collection?