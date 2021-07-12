Funko FUN TV FunKon Edition – The Boys, My Hero, D&D and Star Wars

Funko is preparing fans for the upcoming FunKon 2021 event that is set to take place online and at Funko Hollywood between August 4th – 6th. To kick things off, they released a new episode of FUN TV that was filled with good times, funny moments, and of course, some FunKon 2021 reveals. So far, we have seen quite a few big names already get their time in the spotlight, with both Marvel and DC Comics dropping some awesome convention exclusive Pops. Comic books were not the only big names showcases during the FUN TV event, including The Boys and Dungeons & Dragons. Starting us off first is the Pop debut of Black Noir from the bloody hit Amazon series The Boys finishing off Pops for all members of The Seven. As for Dungeons & Dragons, Funko continues their D20 series going with the debut of Xanathar in glorious Pop format. Whether you need a Boss for your D&D game, need a new die, or just love Funko, this is the perfect convention exclusive for you.

Star Wars fans are also in for a big treat as not one but two Pops are getting with Rey returning once again but in her original, The Force Awakens design. Star Wars: Rebels fans will also be able to add a new animated character to their roster as Funko debuts the Imperial Super Commando. This is an incredible design, and Hasbro better take notes because this needs to be created into a Black Series figure ASAP. The fun does not end there either, as you can not have a convention without an anime exclusive, and FunKon will have two from My Hero Academia. This year both Killer Whale and Fat Gum will get getting their own Pop debut, with Fat Gum hopefully getting a 6" release. These will easily be very hot Pops this year, and they could be released as a Hot Topic as a shared exclusive or a FunkoShop exclusive (based on the ECCC drop).

It is unclear where these Pops will be headed as some with being FunkoShop only while others will release as retailer exclusives. Both My Hero Academia Pops will probably be two of the Gold Tiers Pops of FunKon and will be a hassle to get no matter what. The Boys and D&D designs are amazing, and they are a perfect representation of what a convention exclusive should be. Fans can check out all of the details about the upcoming FunKon 2021 event here, and stay tuned for more Funko exclusives throughout the day and week.