Pixar Gets Spooky With New Halloween Theme Box from Funko

Pixar is getting ready for the spooky season with a special Halloween themed Funko Pop subscription box. The box is set to be exclusive to Amazon and will contain 2 Pops, a Pop tee, Pop Pin, and a Pop sticker. All of the items are Halloween themed starting with Woody from Toy Story dressed as a mummy. We also will be getting Vampire Sulley from Monsters Inc. Each Pops is unique and features a special design that any Disney and Pixar fan can fall in love with. Both characters return for the Pop tee for a spooky double feature that will surely make any party a hoot.

I personally have always had a blast with the Amazon Exclusive Funko Subscription boxes. For only $29.99 fans get to get two amazing Pops, a Pop tee, sticker, and a pin from Funko. These Pops will only be available through this box and some of these subscription boxes Pops have gained some value since release. Who knows if they will be sought after or not but if you are on the fence about it takes a ride on the spooky side this time. Both Funko Pop Pixar designs are very well done and are something truly unique for fans of Toy Story and Monsters Inc. The Halloween Pixar Funko Pop box is set to release October 28th, 2020 and pre-orders are currently live and can be found here.

