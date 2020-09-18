Funko NYCC 2020 Day 4 Reveals Ends with Freddy Funko Soda

Funko ends their day 4 of reveals with of course their main man himself, Freddy Funko. While he is not getting a new Pop but a new Funko Soda Vinyl that will be extremely limited to only 2,000 pieces. Freddy Funko will have a Chase variant which will give fans a pizza shirt variant instead of the "I Heart NY" shirt. The last time Freddy had a Soda Vinyl was at Emerald City Comic Con and he was an immediate sellout. ECCC Freddy was limited to 5,000 and his 1/800 Chase still sells for around $125. So with a 2,000 sticker, there will only be roughly 333 NYCC Freddy's so he will be one of the rarest collectibles to drop this year. It is unclear if Funko has more reveals coming as they have not said that was the end so we could have a couple of surprises tomorrow.

Funko has announced that they will be having replacing the actual New York Comic Con with Virtual Con 4.0. This will be similar to previous cons like San Diego Comic Con, Wonder Con, and Emerald City. These pops will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big online event. NYCC 2020 was set to take place in October between the 8th thru the 11th, so fans should expect a release around that time. Most (not all) of these Pop Vinyls will be hitting GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more as shared exclusives. Looking back at the SDCC 2020 Virtual Con, the purchases off the Funko-Shop will be the only way to get your hands on an official NYCC sticker with a 50/50 chance. Collectors will be able to find them here in October when Virtual Con 4.0 is up and running but the date still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list should be released to fans by the end of the week so stay tuned. We can only hope Funko handles this online releases better than the chaos from the SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 Funko reveals as they come throughout the final day of reveals.