Funko Pop Throwback: SDCC 2015 Man of Steel – Black Suit Superman

Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally here, and fans get to sit back and enjoy a four-hour retelling of the block-busting bombing of Justice League. There were plenty of changes to the film, like a new big bad Darkside, Steppenwolf's plot, extended storylines for Flash and Cyborg, as well as the return of Superman in his black suit. Henry Cavill originally teased the return of this suit before the original Justice League was shot but was sadly cut, but this time, it's back in all of its amazing glory. With the return of the suit in Zack Snyder's Justice League, we are also starting to see a whole new set of collectibles featuring it. Mezco Toyz, Hot Toys, and McFarlane Toys are all dishing out their own unique design; however, Funko released a limited edition Pop featuring this design for San Diego Comic Con in 2015. This Pop was always sitting around $100-150, but with the resurrection of the suit, the Pop went from grail statue to mega grail statue currently valued at +$500.

Being a fan of Funko and Superman, this design was one of the first high-end Pop Vinyl I wanted for my collection. The dream sequence in Man of Steel really stuck out, and this recovery suit's design has always been a hit since The Death of Superman comic event. This design was one of three Pops released by Funko for Man of Steel, with blue/ red Superman and General Zod accompanying this piece. This was a great figure to release for San Diego Comic Con and was only limited to 1,008 pieces (like most exclusive Pops back in the day). The Pop features the older Funko body design, but the while figure just pops with the organ sticker and black suit on that dark red packaging.

Zack Snyder's Justice League has allowed Zack Snyder to revisit his Man of Steel film bringing back the fan-favorite suit design. This is a must-have collectible for any Superman fan, and with its 1,008 piece release, it'll be a worthy addition. Funko has released a new Black Suit Superman Pop for Zack Snyder's Justice League, but it sold out instantly with its DC Shop release. This new release features a black and white deco, but we could possibly see a colored version in the future. Fans can watch Zack Snyder's Justice League right now on HBO Max, so buckle up for this new DC Comics 4-hour ride.