Godzilla Vs Kong Pop Vinyls Revealed By Funko During FUN TV

Godzilla is about to have a true challenge on his hands as he comes face to face with King Kong in the coming months. Godzilla Vs Kong has been teased for years now, and fans will finally be able to see these monsters collide. The film has even moved up two months shifting it from May to March, and even gets a dual release in theaters and HBO Max. To contour the hype for the film, Funko has teased that both MonsterVerse monsters will be getting a mighty Pop Vinyl release. The Funko Fair kicks off today, which started with a new Funko FUN TV episode, which gave fans a sneak peek and upcoming reveals. One of these reveals consisted of the announcement of 10" Pop of Godzilla and the mighty King Kong. Both Pops will feature more realistic details as it is depicting their design from the upcoming Godzilla Vs King film.

Both Funko Pops are very well detailed and will be excellent monsters to display in any collection. I am a fan of Godzilla's modernized design, and giving both of these monsters a 10" release is perfect. Whether your a fan of these Godzilla or King Kong, both Pops will be excellent background pieces for any toy photography. No prices or release dates have been revealed just yet, but when they are, each of these Pop Vinyls will be found here. It is also unclear if these designs will only be 10" or if we will be getting normal sized Godzilla Vs Kong Pops as well. Funko Fair will be taking place from 1/19 – 1/29, so stay tuned for more amazing pop reveals as they come. Collectors will be able to check out the Fair Map here to find out what days will have what category reveals.