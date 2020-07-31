Funko Announces New Line of Pop Vinyls: Retro Toys!

Funko has announced a new line of Pop figures: Retro Toys! That is right some of your favorite retro toys are back in popping fashion. There are 10 Pops in this wave with 1 being a 10" and 2 of them being chase variants. To start things off is Mr. Potatohead who will get getting a normal release a Target Exclusive messy face 10". Operation, a Glowing Glow Worm, and Stretch Armstrong. The Funko Pop Stretch Armstrong will also be getting a special long armed chase variant which most likely will be 1:6. G.I. Joe is making an appearance this time too with Shipwreck and Zartan who will also be getting a Chase Variant. There will also be three Mattel Barbie Funko Pops that are dressed for success.

On top of a Funko Pop wave of Retro Toys, there will also be two Pop Keychains and Mystery Minis. The Mystery Minis is backed with more characters that the Pop wave like Cobra, Mr. Monopoly, and a nice variety of Mr. Potatoheads. There will be 3 exclusive to Target and another 3 exclusive to Local Comic Book Stores with the Specialty Series. These are a great wave of Funko Pop figure to start off a new wave of figures. The Retro Toys appeals to new and old collectors so many fans will definitely be after this wave, especially the Chase Variants. I am honestly more interested in Mystery Mini as they are just packed with character and the wide variety of franchises can fill out any fans Retro Toys desire. All of the common Funko Pop Retro Toys are upper pre-orders already and fans and collectors can find them located here. Mystery Minis are also going up with a full case and a pack of 4 available. Check out all the excitement below: