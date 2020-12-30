We Unbox New GameStop Exclusive Playstation Funko Pops

Some of the new PlayStation Greatest Hits Funko Pops are starting to hit GameStop stores. These exclusive Pops show off a wide variety of iconic PlayStation exclusive video game characters. This is a second wave to be released as we have already seen games like Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, Ratchet & Clank, and more get the Pop treatment. This time we are getting some new additions from PlayStation, and we were in the right place at the right time to score some of these exclusive Funko Pops from GameStop. Two games will be showcased in this unboxing with Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us, so let's not wait any longer and dive in.

I want to start things off with the packaging as it is simple with no artwork with a lonely PlayStation logo on top. On the back of each Funko Pop, we are given the game's logo that the character is from but nothing else. Sticker collectors will be happy to know that each of these Pops will have a GameStop Exclusive and a PlayStation Official Licensed Product stickers located on the window. First is Horizon Zero Dawn's main character, Aloy, who is wearing her Shadow Stalwart Armor from the Shadow Carja Tribe. This set allows gamers immunity to certain status effects, which is a great thing to have in that wild world. The entire Pop is beautifully crafted with high amounts of detail to Aloy and her armor design. This is not the first Horizon Zero Dawn Pop to have been released, but it is the first with added game armor and under the PlayStation Greatest Hit Funko Pop line.

We then traverse to another hit PlayStation game, The Last of Us. We have already seen Joel in the first wave of this series, and we even got an Ellie for The Last of Us Part II. This time we are getting a new horrific addition to the survival horror game with the deadly Clicker. This terrifying enemy is truly a creature you want to stay away from, and Funko has captured it's gross and design perfectly. From the spore head to the grotesque body, the Clicker has been sculpted just right that will please many The Last of Us fans. Whether you're a Funko collector or just a fan of The Last of Us, this will be a great collectible for yourself or a friend this holiday season.

Both of these PlayStation Greatest Hits Pops from Funko are available right now at GameStop. We were lucky enough to come across Aloy, the Clicker, and TLOU2 Ellie all in one spot during our recent post-Christmas hunt. They are all beautifully designed, and it is always amazing to see great characters come to life right out of the digital world. Fans can find if their store has these and other PlayStation Funko Pops here. Bring home the love for some of your favorite PlayStation Exclusive video gams with amazing collectibles that will level up your collection today.