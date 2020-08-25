Funko Unveils Second Wave of Retro Toys Pop Vinyls

Funko has announced a second wave of their upcoming Retro Toys Pop Vinyl figures. In this wave, we are greeted with two new franchises, the return of a classic, Pop PEZ, and Pop Keychains. Up first is the return of Mr. Monopoly who is sporting a prisoner outfit that references that iconic "Go To Jail" part of him board game. Board games Monopoly and Operation will also be getting an addition to both Pop Keychains and Pop PEZ lines. As for the new Funko Pop reveals, we start with Rock Em Sock Em Robots with the pop-ified version of both blue and red robots. These bots are ready for action and will be a perfect pair for any retro toy collector. Both bots will be getting Pop Keychains and the red will be getting his own PEZ. I would expect the blue robot to get its own PEZ later on so fans can complete the set. The last Funko Pop coming in the newest wave of the Retro Toys is the return of the 80s toys Popples. This figure will have a chase variant that will feature the beloved Popples in their pouch form. I would not be surprised if we get a flocked variant later on in later waves.

All of these are perfect additions to the Retro Toys Pop line from Funko. The chase variant is very clever for the Popples and fans will be happy when they can get both of them next to each other. Pre-orders for all of these are already live and can be found located here. The chase variant will most likely be a 1:6 chance so collectors will have to test their luck to get their hands on that figure. Don't forget to check out some of the other Retro Toys Funko Pops coming soon with other great hits like TMNT, Operation, Barbie, Mr. Potatohead, and much more.