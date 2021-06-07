McFarlane Toys Reveals Batman 1966 DC Multiverse Figures

McFarlane Toys just can not leave the DC Multiverse time stream alone as we travel back to 1966. That is right, Batman fans, McFarlane Toys has just revealed their newest 7" wave of figures with one of the most beloved Dark Knight show. Adam West dons the cowl once again with the long-awaited debut of Batman 1966 figures. The main man himself, Todd McFarlane, revealed the upcoming wave himself with one teaser image that showed the first wave. It looks like three figures are included, with three of the most popular from the series with Batman, Burt Ward's Robin, and of course, Cesar Romero's legendary version of the Joker. Each Batman 1967 figure is highly detailed, feature nice articulation as well as some accessories (which have yet to be revealed). Batman and McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse fans can check out the whole reveal of the wave below:

As collectors can see, the fun does not end with just these three Batman 1966 figures. McFarlane Toys will also be releasing a 1966 version of the Batmobile, which is pretty amazing. I highly doubt this will be a BAF creation like most of the DC wave we have been seeing. I would imagine fans will be able to pick up a Batmobile 1966 by itself, similar to the way the Death Metal Batcycle or Bat-Raptor vehicles hit shelves. However, making this iconic version of the Batmobile a BAF collection set would be pretty amazing, almost stepping up the BAF layout making many collectors wanting to unite the wave to get their hands on one. Batman 1966 is so iconic that these figures do not need any extra parts to sell, and they will be a must-have collectible for any fans. Pre-order information is not known just yet, but I can expect will won't be seeing this wave release until after The Suicide Squad figures drop this Fall. Stay tuned for more information as it is released and if/when pre-orders do end up going live. DC Multiverse fans can find all of the newest figures up for pre-order and in stock here to build up their roster.