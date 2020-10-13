Masters Of The Universe Eternia Minis Are Great Little Figures

Masters of the Universe is back in a big way right now. A new film is coming (maybe), a new animated series is hitting Netflix in the next few months, and Mattel is releasing new toys to stores. It is pretty wild to walk into a store right now and see MOTU toys on the shelf, but not the strangest thing to happen in 2020, that's for sure. While the Origins line flys off the pegs, a different type of figure is what we will look at today. Mattel has gotten into the blind box game, and Masters of the Universe Eternia Minis are all the rage. We snagged a couple to take a look, so let's do so.

Masters of the Universe Eternia Minis Are Fantastic

First of all, it is hard to top the packaging. Each Eternia Mini comes in either a Castle Grayskull or Snake Mountain blind box. How cool is that? Dare I say that these are the greatest blind boxes of all-time? Cause I think that they are. Each features a hinge to open and reveal the figure inside, while also featuring details in the plastic sculpt that Masters of the Universe fans are sure to notice. This is perfect.

As for the figures themselves, I really dig them! While we bought multiple, the two we picked out to open for this look gave us Ram Man out of the Grayskull, and Skeletor out of Snake Mountain. Each figure features four points of articulation and one accessory for them to hold. The sculpt has an animated feel to it, and they just look really neat standing there. These would look awesome all in a row in a display. Also, you will notice from the checklists above; there is plenty to appreciate for a Masters of the Universe veteran or a rookie.

I really don't have any complaints about these. From packaging to figure, top to bottom, these are fantastic. At $4.99 a figure as well, these are a steal at that price point. You can find both sets in stores now, though they are mostly being found at Walmarts.