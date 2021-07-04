Funko Reveals First Wave of The Suicide Squad Pop Vinyls

The Suicide Squad is a month away, and fans are ready to dive into the chaos that James Gunn has prepared for the DCEU. The film is loaded up with a huge assortment of DC Comics villains that have yet to make their on-screen debut. We will get some returning characters from the previous Suicide Squad like Amanda Waller, Rick Flag, and Harley Quinn. To prepare for the DC Comics undertaking, Funko has revealed their first wave of The Suicide Squad Pop Vinyls that is heavy on the Harley Quinn but still dished out a nice assortment of some of the new characters. Out of the 11 Pops that are getting released, 3 of them are set as retailer exclusives, and 4 of them are of Harley Quinn's. The entire wave will consist of:

Harley Quinn Bodysuit

Harley Quinn Red Dress (Amazon Exclusive)

Harley Quinn Damaged Dress

Harley Quinn Damaged Dress – Diamond Collection w/ Pop Tee (Target Exclusive)

Bloodsport

Bloodsport Unmasked (Funko Shop Exclusive)

Rick Flag

Polka Dot Man

King Shark

Ratcatcher II

Peacekeeper

I'm am glad that Funko did decide to add some of the new villains to their The Suicide Squad lineup with Polka Dot Man, Peacemaker, and Ratcatcher II. These villains designs are pretty great, and I personally cat not wait to see how James Gunn fleshes out these D-list DC Comics villains. I would not be surprised if we saw another Harley Quinn or another one of the other members get another Pop for the upcoming FunKon event. Until then, for fans who want to build up the current Suicide Squad roster, they can check out the upcoming Mystery Mini figures that feature The Thinker, Blackguard, Weasel, Savant, and even Mongal. Fans can find a whole case of Funko Mystery Mini figures up for pre-order here, and the common Funko Pops are also up right here.