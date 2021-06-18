Funko Reveals Huge Assortment of New Funko Soda Vinyl Figures

New limited edition Funko Soda Vinyl figures are on the way as Funko reveals a huge assortment of new characters. Funko Soda continues to stay strong in the collecting world mainly due to the sizes and the ability of Chase variants. These Soda Vinyls bring everyone's love for Saturday Morning Cartoons with these unique figures. Nine new characters are on their way spanning the universe far and wide, from DC Comics legends like The Wonder Twins and Mickey Mouse and popular villains like Baxter Stockman. This wave of Sodas varies in size between 15,000 to 7,500 this time around, which is not bad at all as most stores like Box Lunch and Hot Topic get 2-5. Here is a list of the entire upcoming release of the new Funko Soda with who, edition size, and what the Chase variant is.

Disney – Steamboat Mickey – 15,000 Pieces – Whistling Chase Variant

Thor Ragnarok – Gladiator Hulk – 15,000 Pieces – Fully Armored Chase Variant

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Baxter Stockman – 10,000 Pieces – Glow in the Dark Chase Variant

Quaker Oats – Quake – 10,000 Piece – Holding Cereal Chase Variant

Masters of the Universe – Stinkor – 8,000 Pieces – Scented Chase Variant

Starship Troopers – Johnny Rico – 8,000 Pieces – Muddy Chase Variant

Super Friends – The Wonder Twins Jayna – 8,000 Pieces – Vampire Chase Variant

Super Friends – The Wonder Twins Zan – 8,000 Pieces – Vampire Chase Variant

Bazooka Gun – Bazooka Joe – 7,500 Pieces – Blowing Bubble Chase Variant

My favorite releases in this wave of Funko Soda Vinyls are The Wonder Twins and Masters of the Universe. Funko has released a Stinker Scented Pop Vinyl in the past, and I can only imagine the smell that lurks inside the can. The Wonder Twins are classic DC Comics heroes and the Saturday Morning Cartoon designs work so well this them. Their Vampire Chase Variants are pretty wicked, too and I love how they sculpted them to show off their Wonder Twin Powers Activate pose. All of these Soda Vinyls are up for pre-order in a variety of retailers which can be found here, here, and here. Make sure you get yours now as these will surely sell out due to the edition size of each. Happy Hunting.