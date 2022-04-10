Funko Reveals New Moon Knight Pops Including the Debut of Mr.Knight

One of the biggest things I love about Marvel Cinematic is the modernization of iconic comic book stories. When Iron Man debuts, the war of the Middle East was in full effect, so it was inserting to see a modern take on an iconic hero. With hundreds and hundreds of comics, it is hard to really know how Marvel Studios is going o incorporate a story. Marvel has never failed us, and they know exactly what they are doing which is what something DC Comics should have learned. You never need to rush a story to get to the end and Marvel continues to surprise us as they move to the TV screen. Moon Knight is the newest entry in the MCU, and this is the first time we are getting an origin story through the streaming service. Moon Knight is always modernizing the dark Marvel Comics story with important and new characters already on screen. New debuts mean new collectibles, and Funko is continuing their Pop line with two new Moon Knight Pops!

"Embrace the chaos with Marvel Studios' Moon Knight – Mister Knight and Arthur Harrow! Pre-orders will be available today across a variety of retailers!"

Mr.Knight and Arthur Harrow are fairly new to the Moon Knight comics and Marvel Studios just nailed their designs. Coming out of their popular MCU line, both characters are pop-ified and ready to join your shelves. Mr.Knight will also be getting an exclusive Glow in the Dark Hot Topic exclusive as well. This will go nicely with last week's reveal of the standard Moon Knight Glow Pop also hitting Hot Topic. It is unclear if more Pops will be on the way, but I would expect a Marc Spector, Steve, and maybe some more Moon Knight poses could arrive. Either way, I love what Funko is doing with these characters, and this might be a wave I might need to purchase. Pre-orders for the general release are already live right here, and catch new episodes of Moon Knight on Wednesday on Disney+.