Funko Reveals TMNT II: Secret of the Ooze Pops Vinyls

In 1991, TMNT fans finally got to see their favorite heroes return to the big screen with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. The film got plenty of mixed reviews as filmed tried to make the ninja less violent than its previous counterpart. The Secret of the Ooze was still a fun time, and it even delivered the legendary Ninja Rap from the one and only Vanilla Ice. Funko has revealed that they are bringing the film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze to glorious Pop form with its own wave of Vinyl figures. There are nine Pops in total that are included in this wave, with two of them being released as retailer exclusives and three of them feature the power Super Shredder design. The TMNT II wave will consist of:

Leonardo

Raphael

Donatello

Michelangelo

Rahzar

Tokka

Super Shredder

Super Shredder – Metallic (Target Exclusive)

Super Shredder – Glow in the Dark (Funko Shop Exclusive)

Funko has kept the "real" factor alive with these designs, making sure that the live-action feel is still there. Super Shredder is heavy in this wave, with metallic and glow versions hitting as retailer exclusives. I do appreciate the added mutants in this wave, but I'm sad to see no Splinter or April O'Neal. However, with FunKon just around the corner, I would not be surprised if one of them was released a convention exclusive. Either way, all of these TMNT II: The Secret of the Ooze Pos are awesome and will be sweet for any turtle lair. All of these Pops is set to release in August 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Keep your eyes peeled for the exclusive Super Shredder from the Funko Shop, as it will most likely be a mystery drop.