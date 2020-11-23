Funko Brings the Feast with New Shop Exclusives Today

Funko has announced that anew variety of Pops is dropping today exclusively on the FunkoShop. Funko Feast is here with some new exclusive start fans have been waiting for for quite some time. These mini-events seem to be the newest Shop trend lately and I love every minute of it as you never know what could be dropping. I would love to start seeing some mystery drops, giving fans and collectors a little thrill with the release like it originally was on the shop. Four different franchises are being represented here with Making Fun: The Story of Funko, Sonic the Hedgehog, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Monopoly. All of today's reveals are:

Making Fun DVD/Blu-ray and Pop! Brian Mariotti Bundle – $30

Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian Super Commando – Clone Wars – $15

Pop! Games: Classic Sonic (Flocked) – 30th Anniversary – $15

Pop! Games: Mr. Monopoly – Beauty Contest – $15

*Exclusions Apply: Customer may purchase up to two pieces of each item.

The biggest surprise is the Making Fun DVD Pop bundle that includes Brain Mariotti. Every Funko fan knows who this is, and now fans can own him with his very own Pop vinyl that is limited to 5000 Pieces. I am a fan of how they included the Pop and the movie in a special box and will be fun to display if you're an inbox collector. The second hottest item to be releasing is the Super Commando from The Clone Wars. Anything Mandalorian is hot right now, and this limited edition FunkoShop exclusive will easily sell out today. Sonic and Monopoly fans will also be excited to add some new additions to their growing collections too. Today does have a limit of 2 per person, and I can imagine at least three of these Pops will sell out not too long after they go live. All of these FunkoShop exclusives go live today at 2 PM EST and will be found here.