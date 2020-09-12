New Funko Soda Reveals Include Wacky Races and More Disney

Funko is back at it again giving fans more Funko Soda Vinyls. Funko is really going all out their new Soda line lately and they are getting great feedback from fans. These figures are very limited with runs going between 20,000 to 2,500 which makes the hunt fun once again. Four more Soda figures are heading our way with two of them driving on into the hearts of Hanna-Barbera fans. Funko is taking old-time collectors back to 1968 with Wacky Races with two new Soda figures. Everyone's favorite dastardly duo is back with Dick Dastardly and Muttley getting back into action. Each figure is getting a solo release that is limited to only 12,000. Both of them will feature a 1:6 Chase Variant figure witch Dick Dastardly getting a color change and Muttley getting a Flocked variant. Wacky Races fans will not want to miss out on these classic characters' newest collectibles and will be a great addition to any Hanna-Barbera collection. Both Funko Soda figures are set to release in January 2021 and will be priced at $12.99. Pre-orders are live for them and you can find them located here.

The last two Funko Soda figures are from the magical world of Disney with something old and something modern. Funko really went into the Disney vault for this next character as we travel back to 1928 with Clarabell Cow. The first appearing in the classic Mickey Mouse cartoon Steamboat Willie, this iconic Disney character is back once again with Funko. She is getting an 8,000 Limited Edition set and will feature a 1:6 Chase Variant. This figure is black in white which is pretty unique and her Chase will feature her more modern colorful outfit. We then travel to Halloween Town to visit Jack Skellington for our next Disney Funko Soda. Nightmare Before Christmas has had a few Soda Vinyls already and now the main man Jack is ready for his role. He will get a 20,000 run and will feature a Glow-In-The-Dark 1:6 Chase Variant. Fans can now have Tearaway Face Clown, Oogie Boogie, and Jack back together again. These Disney Soda Vinyls are set to release in January 2021 and will be priced at $12.99. Pre-orders for these an all the other Soda figures coming out can be located here.