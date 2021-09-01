Funko Will Not Be At NYCC and Announces New Virtual Con Event

Funko has some big news for fans and NYCC 2021 attendees as they announce that they will not be attending the convention this year. With the rise of growing Delta Variant cases and the shifting view of the public on vaccine protocols, this is not unexpected. It is a lot of time and effort to prepare for such a major event when it comes to these big conventions. The future is so uncertain that it calls for drastic decisions, and Funko is a big part of the convention season, so this option makes sense. However, the fun does not end there as they will continue the tradition of the virtual cons as they announce their own NYCC event.

Funko Virtual New York Comic Con will take place between October 7 – October 10, 2021. Like past events, it will be filled with giveaways, livestreams, and much more that funatics will be able to look forward to. I am sure Funko has changed some stuff around since their disappointing SDCC launch and silly Fundays event. We can expect to see their line-up of NYCC 2021 exclusive Pop Vinyls coming later this month. A new Virtual Con means there will most likely be a new Lottery System for the Exclusives, so be sure to have your email notifications and your FunkoFanClub settings.

After eight virtual conventions, Funko is getting better and better each time and doing the best they can. From the exclusive Pop Vinyls to the issues with a lottery system, I'm am sure plenty of fans will get annoyed for not being chosen, but there are always multiple opportunities to get them. Collectors will be able to get these exclusive NYCC releases through shared retailers and even the general public FunkoShop launch. Funko backing out of NYCC 2021 is big news, but they have prepared for times like these over the past 2 years with the new world circumstances. Stay up to date new with the FunkoBlog here as well as right here on Bleeding Coll when more info about Virtual Con 8.0 is revealed.