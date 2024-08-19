Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

More Green Lantern Corps Arrive with McFarlane Platinum Edition

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new set of DC Comics Collector’s Edition figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new DC Multiverse Collector’s Edition Green Lantern Corps figures.

First release includes Tomar-Re and swappable head for Abin Sur, expanding Green Lantern collection.

Platinum Edition Chase adds new figures Arkkis Chummuck and Green Man, available by chance.

Figures feature detailed design, 22 points of articulation, and various accessories for endless posing.

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand new set of DC Multiverse Collector's Edition figures. One of which was a brand new Green Lantern Corps release that will help collector build up their collection with some alien members. This original release consisted of Tomar-Re along with a swappable head for Abin Sur. However, McFarlane Toys is also expanding this set with its Platinum Edition Chase figure, which will add two more members to the Green Lantern Corps. Arkkis Chummuck and Green Man will be featured in this limited edition Platinum release, and it is fun to see even more Lantern coming to life. Both of these Lanterns have been seen through DC Comics history and now their legacy can grow and continue in your DC Multiverse collection. This release can be acquired by chance for your standard pre-orders of the DC Collector's Edition Green Lantern release. They are set to release in September 2024 for $29.99.

Green Lantern Corps – McFarlane Collector Edition #22

"Those are the words of the ancient oath that every member of the Green Lantern Corps, the most elite institution the universe has ever known, must speak aloud before doing their sacred duty and charging up their emerald power rings—the most powerful weapons in the universe. The members of this intergalactic police force come from every known sentient species in the cosmos, each a fearless warrior with indomitable willpower."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 1 extra head portrait, 6 extra hands, energy shield, Green Lantern power battery and figure base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back. Plus a card stand

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ COLLECTOR EDITION figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!