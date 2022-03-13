Funko Reveals PX Exclusive Iron Man Hall of Armor Pop Vinyls

Funko is back with a pretty sweet Deluxe Marvel collectible as they announce their new and exclusive Iron Man Hall of Armor line. Iconic Iron Man suits are now coming to life from Funko and will be showcased in one of Tony Stark's suit displays. These Pops will be released exclusively through PX Previews which means they will be found at your local comic book store as well as online. Two suits are arriving right off the bat with the Gold Mark I design from Marvel Comics after Tony survives his imprisonment. Fans are also getting the arrival of the legendary debut of the red and gold Mark VI which kicked off a whole new line of designs. Both Pops are perfectly captured and it is collectibles like this that really make Funko stand out. Both PX Previews Exclusive Pops are priced at $29.99 each, set to release in May 2022, and pre-orders can be found here and your Local Comic Book Store.

"Stuck in the desert with only some scrap metal and sheer hope, Tony Stark created the Mark 1, and Iron Man was born! Now you can add the suit that started it all to your own Iron Man Hall of Armor with Funko!"

"Built to replace the Mark III after it was heavily damaged in the fight with Iron Monger, the Iron Man Armor: Mark IV is one of Tony's most iconic suits to date. Now you can add this fan-favorite suit to your own Iron Man Hall of Armor with Funko! These comic book-inspired designs, built out to include stackable alcoves for each armor, allow collectors to build their own hall of armor. Each Pop! Deluxe figure stands about 3 3/4" tall and comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box. Pop! figures bring your favorite characters to life with a unique stylized design. Each vinyl figure comes in window box packaging, making them great for display!"