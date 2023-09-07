Posted in: Collectibles, DC Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, dc direct, McFarlane Toys

Future State Harley Quinn Joins DC Direct's Red White & Black Line

A new set of statues are on the way from DC Direct as we revisit the deadly world of Gotham City, including the arrival of Harley Quinn

Hold onto your mallets, puddin', as McFarlane Toys and DC Direct are back with a new DC Comics 1:8 scale statue. Expand your Harley Quinn collection once more with a new Red, White & Black statue featuring the 3D artwork of comic book artist Simone Di Meo. This version of Harley Quinn comes to us from the future, more specifically, from DC Comics Future State. Harley is an absolute riot, changing her way and bringing the criminals into this alternate future and it perfectly captures her spirit of chaos with a red, white, and black deco. Coming right off the pages of DC Comics Di Meo's unique vision of Harley is faithfully captured with this piece getting a limited edition statue and will be hand-numbered on the base. Suit up and put the criminals of Gotham in their place with this delightful new DC Direct statue that is priced at $124.99. Pre-orders for the anti-heroine are already live right here and she is set for a November 2023 release.

Harley Quinn by Simone Di Meo (Red, White & Black)

"Pulled from her stylized and trendy work on Harley Quinn: Future State comes the Harley Quinn by Simon Di Meo statue. The latest edition in the long-running Harley Quinn Red, White & Black offers a truly new and unique take on one of the most beloved characters in the DCU."

Product Features:

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 7.4" tall (including base).

Made of polyresin

Statue is based on artwork by Simone Di Meo

Packaged in 4-color closed box

1:10th Scale Statue. Perfect companion piece to the Joker Purple Craze and Batman Black & White statue lines. (Same Scale)

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues

