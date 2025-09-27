Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys, kong

Hiya Unveils Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Skar King Figure

A new Exquisite Basic Series figure has arrived as the Skar King from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is coming soon

Article Summary Skar King from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire gets a 6" Exquisite Basic Series figure by Hiya Toys.

Figure features full articulation, swappable heads and hands, battle scars, and iconic whip accessory.

Meticulously sculpted using original CG data, with detailed orange-red fur and tribal markings recreated.

Pre-orders are live for $51, with an expected release date in Q3 2026 from Hiya Toys.

The Skar King was once the ruthless leader of the ape tribe, ruling through fear, violence, and domination. His title comes from the large scar on his face, symbolizing his past battles and violent nature. Unlike Kong's family, who opposed oppression, the Skar King sought conquest, not just of Hollow Earth, but also the surface world. It will take more than one Titan to take down this king, as Godzilla and Kong must work together to save Hollow Earth and the surface world from this ruthless monkey.

Hiya Toys is now bringing the Skar King to life as they debut their latest Exquisite Basic Series figure, which stands 6" tall and is crafted from the original CG data from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. He will be fully articulated with sculpted fur, with battle scars, and a variety of swappable parts. This will include three pairs of interchangeable hands, three different head sculpts to choose from, and his signature bond whip. Pre-orders for the Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Skar King are already live from Hiya Toys for $51 with a Q3 2026 release date.

Hiya Toys Skar King – Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released in 2024. This time, it thrusts Kong and Godzilla into a colossal confrontation with an unknown menace lurking within our world. Exploring deeper into origins of Titans."

"This brand new Skar King action figure stands 15CM tall, meticulously crafted based on the original CG data from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, faithfully reproducing every aspect of Skar King's appearance from the film. Featuring multi-layered paint applications that highlight his iconic orange-red fur and battle scars on the chest and abdomen exude intimidation. His unique white tribal markings, sharp eyes, and the slender physique are all finely recreated, embodies an overwhelming domineering presence."

