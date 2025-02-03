Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios, Statue | Tagged: g.i. joe, iron studios

G.I. Joe's Storm Shadow Join Iron Studios 1/10 Statue Collection

Iron Studios is back with a brand new assortment of collectible Art Scale statues for 2025 including G.I. Joe Storm Shadow

Storm Shadow is one of the most iconic villains in G.I. Joe, besides Cobra Commander, who first appeared in the comics with G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #21 (1984). As a skilled ninja and assassin, Thomas S. Arashikage was once the sworn blood brother of Snake Eyes before being betrayed, which would lead them down separate paths. Introduced initially as Cobra's top assassin, Storm Shadow was framed for the murder of his uncle, the Hard Master, joining Cobra to uncover the true killer.

This highly skilled assassin is now arriving at Iron Studios with a new G.I. Joe 1/10 Art Scale statue that stands 8.8" tall. Suited up in his signature white outfit, he is out for vengeance with his katana in one hand and Tekagi-Shuko claws in the other. Storm Shadow is the second G.I. Joe statue to arrive from Iron Studios, with Snake Eyes arriving as the first. Now, these two can be locked in an endless battle for eternity, with pre-orders already being live for $199.99, with Storm Shadow set for a Q3 2025 release.

G.I. Joe Storm Shadow 1/10 Art Scale Limited Edition

"Focused in finding the identity of the one who killed his uncle, driven by an obsessive need for vengeance, the ninja Storm Shadow joined the terrorist organization Cobra in search for the answers he so desperately needed. Extremely skilled and deadly, he holds black belts in five different martial arts and has even been known to dodge bullets. Storm Shadow crossed paths with Snake Eyes when they served together in Vietnam, and since then, their fates have been intertwined—at times rivals, at times the closest thing to brothers that they've ever known."

"Dressed in his iconic white uniform, Storm Shadow is not just prepared for combat—he's already fighting. With a Katana in his left hand and Tekagi-Shuko claws in his right, he unleashes a deadly strike while already preparing for his next move. The base is designed to pair with the previously released Snake Eyes statue, allowing collectors to recreate an epic battle scene. Additionally, the character's fight pose evokes nostalgia, reminiscent of playing with classic G.I. Joe action figures, a huge success since the 1960s."

