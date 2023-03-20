Disney Parks Enter the Grid with Some Impressive New Tron Collectibles Disney Parks are getting ready for the arrival of the new Tron Lightcycle Power Run coaster by dropping some incredible collectibles

Disney is entering The Grid as they are getting Disney Parks ready for the arrival of their latest attraction. The TRON Lightcycle / Run opens on April 4 and puts fans right into the world of TRON like never before. To prepare for the event, Disney has announced a whole new set of Park Exclusives collectibles on the way. These beauties are connected to both films, TRON and TRON: Legacy. Disney was sure to cover all the bases with themed apparel, action figures, custom figures, and even props.

Some of the biggest reveals of this new TRON line are with the ReAction Retro Tron figures and Lightcycles. 1980s nostalgia returns, and Disney enhances it with so much more, like signs, backpacks, 80s Identity Disc, and themed apparel. For fans of Legacy, a Sam Flynn replica helmet, light-up jacket, and backpack are also arriving. The backpack does hold a removable Identity Disc that doubles as a speaker. Lastly, TRON fans can build their own custom Program action figures with four characters to choose from. The custom identity chip will also be used in other items too, like an RC Lightcycle and Identity Disc. TRON and Disney Parks fans can check out the whole reveal on the Disney Parks Blog here and check out all the new releases below.

Disney Parks Enters The Grid – A Digital Frontier

"The team even created a light-up replica of Sam Flynn's helmet as seen in "TRON: Legacy" using the original costume piece as reference. This helmet is the perfect finishing touch to my own "TRON: Legacy" costume. A separate decorative helmet bag is an excellent carrying case for this or any other racing helmet."

"For those that want to continue racing Lightcycles after visiting the Grid, check out the TRON Lightcycle Handlebars. This interactive toy contains lights and sound effects from TRON and can turn into an interactive game for up to four players."

"Life on the Grid is replicated with a third merchandise collection inspired by the clean design language of this digital world. Adults will find light-up jackets and other accessories like a backpack that holds a new interactive Identity Disc that doubles as an audio speaker (now I can listen to the incredible "TRON: Legacy" soundtrack everywhere I go!)."

"One of the most impressive parts of this collection is the TRON Identity Program, an all-new retail experience. It offers guests a customizable "Program" action figure and identity chip that can be used to "re-program" other merchandise such as the interactive Identity Discs and Remote Control Lightcycles."