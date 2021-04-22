Game of Thrones Sansa Stark Receives Season 8 Figure From threezero

Threezero continues to give Game of Thrones fans some truly incredible collectibles as they reveal a new 1/6 scale figure. This time it is is the Season 8 appearance of Sansa Stark with all of her beauty and sass. This year does mark the 10th anniversary of the controversial franchise, and this figure is a worthy addition to any Game of Thrones fans collection. Featuring high attention to detail, the likeness of Sansa Stark comes to life before collector's eyes, and they will even be able to customize her with a couple of accessories. Threezero has included swappable hands and some small accessories like a goblet, knife, and a "hidden note" that can capture some iconic scenes from the final season of the series. She is priced at $189.00, expo ted to release in the 4th quarter of 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Game of Thrones – 1/6 Sansa Stark (Season 8) – USD $189.00 – "I did what I had to do to survive, my lady. But I am a Stark, I will always be a Stark." – The highly-detailed 1/6 scale Sansa Stark collectible figure features an authentic likeness to the character's appearance in Season 8 of the hit HBO television series Game of Thrones. Pre-order price: 189 USD / 1470 HKD / 1266 RMB / 20034 JPY"

GAME OF THRONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Home Box Office, Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. (s21)

