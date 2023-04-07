Geeki Tikis Debuts Refreshing Star Wars The Mandalorian Punch Bowl Set A new and refreshing adventure awaits The Mandalorian fans as Geeki Tikis has unveiled their new Razor Crest MEGA Mug Punch Bowl

Your travels across the Outer Rim have never been so refreshing as Geek Tikis debut their latest Star Wars item. Coming to life from the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, the Razor Crest is back but as a delightful Punch Bowl. The Geeki Tikis Razor Crest Punch Bowl holds a whopping 55oz of your choice and also comes with a Mandalorian w/Child Mini Muglet. The punch bowl comes in a 5" tall, 10" long, and 10" wide and will be a limited release. Geek Tiki really does dish out some fun and unique designs, and adding that tiki vibe to your Star Wars collection will get any fan excited for the summer. Whether you want it for personal use, a The Mandalorian theme party, or just want to stand out, then this Razor Crest Bowl is for you. The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest Punch Bowl Set is priced at $75 and is up for pre-order here with a May 2023 release.

Pilot The Mandalorian's Razor Crest with Geeki Tikis

"Celebrate Season 3 of The Mandalorian with the Razor Crest Punch Bowl! In celebration of The Mandalorian Season 3, we're over the moon(s) to announce our Geeki Tikis® Razor Crest Punch Bowl. This 55oz. MEGA Mug features a Tiki-styled version of Mando's iconic assault ship which was featured in Season 1 & 2 of The Mandalorian. Although the Razor Crest was destroyed by a single shot fired by Gideon's light cruiser during a skirmish on planet Tython, it proudly lives on in Tiki form!"

"This massive ceramic mug measures approximately 10 inches long x 10 inches wide x 5 inches high, and includes a BONUS Mandalorian w/Child Mini Muglet. The Razor Crest Geeki Tikis® Punch Bowl Set will debut in Limited Quantities on GeekiTikis.com. This is the way… to tropical refreshment!"