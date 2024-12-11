Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts Gold Label Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Figure

Step into the endless and constantly growing DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys unveils their latest DC Multiverse figure with Batman

Article Summary Discover McFarlane Toys' latest Batman figure from The Dark Knight Returns graphic novel.

Exclusive Gold Label Batman figure features an all-black deco and a variety of accessories.

Amazon Exclusive set includes extra hands, a Batarang with rope, and a collectible art card.

Available for pre-order at $29.99, this detailed figure releases in March 2025.

McFarlane Toys is constantly adding new additions to his DC Comics line, from Page Punchers to retro figures and so much more. Well, a new release is starting with McFarlane Cover Recreations. This series will bring some of the most iconic DC Comics covers to life with an action figure and a themed backdrop. The first figure to arrive for this series is from The Dark Knight Returns, capturing the groundbreaking graphic novel written by Frank Miller. Set in a dystopian future, a 55-year-old Bruce Wayne comes out of retirement to become Batman once more to save Gotham City from itself.

This new figure brings back the Dark Knight Returns Batman figures with a new all-black deco, capturing the infamous cover of the comic. This version will also come with a variety of extra hands, a deluxe base, a cover reprint backdrop, and a Batarang with rope accessory. Batman will also get a new soft good cape, and this Gold Label McFarlane Cover Recreations will be an Amazon Exclusive. It will be interesting to see what other DC Comics characters and covers McFarlane will release for this series in the future. Collectors can secure a pre-order today for $29.99, and he is set for a March 2025 release.

McFarlane Cover Recreations – Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #1

"This masterpiece of comics storytelling brings to life a dark world… and an even darker man. Frank Miller completely reinvents the legend of Batman in his saga a near-future Gotham City gone to rot, ten years after the Dark Knight's retirement."

Product Features:

McFarlane Cover Recreations are inspired by some of the most iconic comic book artists. Recreate famous covers with the included action figure and deluxe base with backdrop

BATMAN™ as featured on the cover of BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS #1

Accessories include 4 extra hands, Batarang with rope, wired soft goods cape, and deluxe display base with cover reprint backdrop

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!