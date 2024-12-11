Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, spotify

Creature Commandos Spotify Playlist Gets Episode 3 Update From Gunn

Ahead of Episode 3, James Gunn updated the Creature Commandos Spotify playlist with tracks from The Dresden Dolls and Mount Righteous.

With tomorrow bringing the next chapter of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's first official offering from their New DCU, Gunn is keeping his promise in terms of the adult animated series' soundtrack. As we await Max's Creature Commandos S01E03: "Episode Three: Cheers to the Tin Man" (directed by Matt Peters and written by Gunn), Gunn has made two additions to the show's official Spotify playlist: "Coin-Operated Boy" by The Dresden Dolls and "The Feeling You Bring" by Mount Righteous.

Here's a look at Gunn getting the word out earlier today:

The adult animated series returns to Max this week with the season's third chapter, S01E03: "Episode Three: Cheers to the Tin Man," and, as you can pretty much tell from the title, the spotlight will be shining on that adorable tin Nazi-killing machine, G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn). Check out these three preview images from the episode that were released that might just offer a bit more insight into what's ahead (that one of Sean Gunn's Weasel is really sticking with us):

The roll call for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Now, here's a look back at the season preview that Gunn shared this past weekend – followed by the official promo for this week's episode:

What can you expect from this season of #CreatureCommandos? So much more than you could ever expect! The first two episodes are available now on @streamonmax.

In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series,

DC Studios' Creature Commandos: James Gunn Offers Details

Thanks to a video presentation from Gunn (busy working on Superman and Peacemaker Season 2) during the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, we learned much more about what we can expect – and yes, those in attendance got a look at the adult animated series (though not released). The first look involved Waller (Viola Davis), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), Nina (Zoe Chao), and the topic of killing Nazis, followed by a fight scene between deep-sleeper Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) and Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk).

"It's a cornerstone of the legacy we've been entrusted to carry at DC Studios and plays an integral role in the vision for our future storytelling," Gunn shared with those in attendance. "Since taking the reins, our true north has been to bring DC film, TV, animation, and gaming into alignment under a single banner and bring a sense of unity and consistency into the DCU as a whole. This frees us to create a range of products that are diverse and compelling and deliver great stand-alone entertainment experiences on every medium while also being part of a larger story that we're telling within our unified DCU."

Gunn continued, "What this means in practical terms is that our characters can move in and out of animation or jump into a game or onto the big screen, but they will remain consistent throughout: same character, same history, same actor." For example, Davis is reprising her live-action role as Amanda Waller for the animated series, and Grillo's animated Rick Flag Sr. will be making the jump into live-action for the second season of Max's Peacemaker. From there, Gunn shared that the series will pick up "directly" from the first season finale of the John Cena-starring series – with Waller finding "her hands tied operationally."

"The new series picks up directly after our 'Peacemaker' season one finale, which leaves Waller with her hands tied operationally, meaning that she's no longer able to get away with putting human lives on the line to carry out her clandestine morally questionable missions. Instead, she recruits a ragtag band of misfits, not unlike the Suicide Squad and Peacemaker," Gunn revealed during the video presentation. That makes our leads a very different kind of hero than what viewers may have been used to in the past – and that's one of the things Gunn loves about the series: they "are actual literal monsters, and I can't wait for you to meet them. Creating this series has been one of the absolute joys of my life."

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

