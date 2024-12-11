Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Blast Off with LEGO's New Star Wars Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor Set

Build the galaxy with LEGO as they return to the events of The Clone Wars as they unveil a new Star Wars set with Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor

The Clone Wars awaits as LEGO turns back the clock and debuts its latest Star Wars set. The Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor Starfighter is flying on in and features a 290 pieces set that comes in at 2.5" tall and 7.5" long. The Jedi straighter puts Ahsoka Tano right into the action once again with her very own Jedi Starfighter featuring her signature colors. The set will also come with a nice set of Star Wars LEGO Minifigures with Ahoska, Anakin Skywalker, and R7-A7. This entire set is a nice tribute to a glorious era of Star Wars history, and the ship will fit Ahoy in the cockpit along with a spot for her companion droid. The Jedi Interceptor will also have adjustable wings, two spring-loaded shooters, and a storage area for her signature green lightsabers. Continue the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars in style with this glorious set that comes in at $44.99. Pre-orders are not yet live for this set of juts, but Anakin and Ahsoka are set to arrive in January 2025, with the product page already being live with LEGO.

LEGO Star Wars – Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor

"Let kids create their own exciting Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ adventures with Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor Starfighter Building Toy (75401). A cool LEGO® Star Wars™ gift idea for boys, girls and fans aged 8 and up, this brick-built Jedi Interceptor features an opening cockpit, adjustable wings for attack and cruise modes, and 2 spring-loaded shooters."

"Ahsoka can be placed in the Jedi Interceptor's cockpit, and there's room on board for R7-A7 and storage for Ahsoka's Lightsabers™. Enhance kids' creative experience with the LEGO Builder app, where they can zoom in and rotate a digital 3D version of the Star Wars starship as they build. This buildable Star Wars vehicle toy is great to play with on its own and it can also be combined with other LEGO sets (sold separately) in the extensive range."

