Masters of the Universe Skeletor on Throne Coming Soon to Iron Studios

A new selection of statues are on the way from Iron Studios including the return to Eternia with Masters of the Universe

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a stunning 1/3 scale statue of Skeletor on his throne from Masters of the Universe.

The statue stands 26.2” tall, showcasing Skeletor's iconic look from the classic series.

This collectible captures a more realistic version of Skeletor, complete with his Havoc Staff and bone throne.

Pre-order the luxurious Skeletor statue for $1,299 with a release planned for Q3 2025.

Darkness rises over Eternia once again as Iron Studios has unveiled their newest Masters of the Universe 1/3 Prime Statue. The power of Skeletor has arrived in glorious 26.2" tall, as the villain sits upon his throne. Skeletor is the primary antagonist of the Masters of the Universe franchise and was first introduced back in the 1980s. His backstory has varied across adaptations; like the 1980s cartoon, he was a power-hungry warlord. Later iterations, such as the 2002 series, would reveal his origins as Keldor, a prince who was corrupted by dark magic and turned into Skeletor after a failed coup.

Across all of his origins, one thing remains the same: he seeks the Power of Grayskull and has a hatred for He-Man. Iron Studios brings the power of Skeletor to life with this impressive Masters of the Universe statue. A more realistic take on other cartoon villains has been captured here with his signature look, bine throne, and Havoc Staff in hand. Masters of the Universe collectors will be able to bow before the might of Skeletor for a whopping $1,299, and pre-orders are live with a Q3 2025 release.

Masters of the Universe – Prime Scale 1/3 Skeletor

"Seated contemplatively on his sinister throne of bones, the leader of the Evil Warriors of Eternia plots his next schemes to achieve his ultimate goal: to own the secrets of the ancient Castle Grayskull and become the Master of the Universe. Firmly holding his Havoc Staff in his right hand, he gazes with hollow eyes, resting his skeletal chin on his left hand, lost in malevolent thoughts that would terrify even his most dangerous followers."

"Iron Studios proudly presents the "Skeletor on Throne – MOTU – Prime Scale 1/3" statue, a luxurious edition rich in details inspired by original references from the classic Filmation animated series, and the first statue from the Masters of the Universe franchise in the Prime Scale 1/3 line by Iron Studios."

