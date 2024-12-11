Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Black Series Imperial Guard Luke Skywalker 2-Pack Revealed

A galaxy far, far away awaits as Hasbro continues to Gift the Galaxy with a new set of Star Wars collectibles from the expanded universe

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's new Star Wars Black Series 2-Pack with Imperial Guard Luke and Bounty Hunter Leia.

Inspired by Shadows of the Empire, this set revives beloved non-canon Star Wars lore.

The set features Luke in red Imperial Armor with helmet, available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

Leia comes with Boushh disguise accessories; set priced at $44.99 for Spring 2025 release.

Hasbro is back with a new Star Wars: The Black Series set for their ongoing Gift the Galaxy event. Before Disney acquired the Star Wars galaxy, there was a massive selection of media that expanded the stories from around the galaxy. Comics and books added new tales of the past, present, and future of the universe, including Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire. This story bridges the events between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. The story focuses on the Rebel Alliance's efforts to rescue Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt. It has since been retconned by a new Marvel Comics comic series, but the books have been a beloved part of Star Wars lore, even if they are non-canon.

A new 2-Pack is on the way from Hasbro, featuring a rerelease with Leia in her iconic Ubesian bounty hunter outfit as well as Luke Skywalker as an Imperial Guard. This Princess Leia is still available as a solo release, so it's only Luke who is worth this set with some sweet red Imperial Armor and a wearable helmet. If you loved Shadow of the Empire, this is a set for you and it is priced at $44.99 and is set for a Spring 2025 release. Pre-orders arrive today (12/11) exclusively on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST, with a second release on shopDisney at a later date.

Star Wars: TBS Luke Skywalker (Imperial Guard) & Leia

(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 | Pre-order on December 11 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse for Premium members and all fans beginning at 2PM ET; available Spring 2025. Coming to the Disney Store at a later date.) To gather intel on the Black Sun, Leia disguised herself as an Ubesian bounty hunter. But when Xizor captured her, it was up to Luke — alongside his friends and posing as an Imperial Guard — to rescue her."

"This action figure set is detailed to look like Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia as they appear in STAR WARS: SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE – their first release since 1996. The Luke Skywalker figure includes a removable helmet and spear accessory. The Leia Organa figure comes with a Boushh helmet, staff, and pouch accessory. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with packaging featuring character art and a sleek outer sleeve."

