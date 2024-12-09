Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: Age of the Primes Star Optimus Prime Figure Unveiled

Hasbro has unveiled the Age of the Prime series as new Transformers collectibles are on the way including Star Optimus Prime

Introducing Star Optimus Prime, a 15" figure with robot, truck, and battle station modes in 36 steps.

Includes Micromaster Hot Rod, MT-13 Microtrailer, and numerous accessories like blasters and blast effects.

Pre-order Thirteen Star Optimus Prime on Dec 10, 2024, for $89.99 at Hasbro Pulse and select retailers.

The Thirteen are coming to Hasbro as they unveiled their new Transformers figures collection with the Age of the Primes. This set is focused on the original Thirteen Primes, who were created by Primus to fight Unicron as well as their ancestors. A whole wave of these figures has been unveiled, including the interesting arrival of Star Convoy, which is a reborn version of Optimus Prime (Convoy in Japan) and debuted in 1991. Star Optimus was part of the Japanese Transformers: Return of Convoy toy line and was resurrected to combat the reborn evil of Dark Nova and his servant, Super Megatron.

This impressive figure comes in at a mighty 15" tall and has a 3-in-1 conversion mode with robot, truck, and battle station modes in 36 steps. A Micromaster Autobot Hot Rod figure is also included, which can fit inside the trailer. A massive assortment of accessories is included here, including a Zodiac orb, turret/ blaster, ammo clip, cannon blaster, shoulder blasters, and a variety of blast effects. The Thirteen Star Optimus Prime is priced at $89.99, is set for a Summer 2025 release, and pre-orders will arrive online on December 10, 2024, including Hasbro Pulse.

Transformers: Age of the Primes – The Thirteen Star Optimus Prime

"The Thirteen Star Optimus Prime is a brave, noble Prime and a strong, selfless leader. Unite your favorite characters from across the world of TRANSFORMERS robots into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS: Age of the Primes Titan Class Star Optimus Prime action figure! This 15-inch action figure features 3-in-1 conversion from robot to truck mode in 30 steps, and from truck mode to battle station mode in 36 steps. Includes Micromaster Autobot Hot Rod figure, MT-13 Microtrailer that Hot Rod can fit inside in vehicle mode, and a tread unit."

TRANSFORMERS: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in TRANSFORMERS mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality. Collect different characters to create your ideal Age of the Primes lineup (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order on December 10 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers.

