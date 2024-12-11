Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming and The Chadster is Cheesed Off

The Chadster reluctantly previews AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. Tony Khan's latest attempt to cheese off The Chadster and ruin wrestling. 😠🧀

Article Summary AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming annoys WWE and promotes unfair competition.

Matches include Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa, and Continental Classic action.

Moxley & PAC team up against Jay White & Orange Cassidy for a dynamic tag bout.

AEW continues targeting WWE stars; Tony Khan's nightmare invades The Chadster's life.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😠😤 The Chadster can't believe he has to preview another episode of AEW Dynamite. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡 The Chadster is sure that his boss, Ray Flook, must be on Tony Khan's payroll. But The Chadster is a professional, so here goes…

Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming is shaping up to be another desperate attempt by Tony Khan to cheese off The Chadster. 🧀😤 First up, we've got Mariah May defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Mina Shirakawa. The Chadster doesn't understand a single thing about why Tony Khan would book this match. 🤷‍♂️ It's obvious he's just trying to capitalize on their history in Stardom, which is so unfair to WWE who would never reference wrestlers' past in other promotions. 😒

Then we've got more of that ridiculous Continental Classic tournament. 🙄 Claudio Castagnoli is facing Will Ospreay, which is just Tony Khan's way of rubbing it in WWE's face that he signed both of them. It's like Claudio literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 🔪 And don't even get The Chadster started on Will Ospreay. That guy is everything wrong with modern wrestling. 😤

Speaking of which, Ricochet is going up against Brody King. The Chadster still can't believe Ricochet would betray WWE like this. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for him. 😢

But wait, there's more anti-WWE nonsense! 🙄 Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly are fighting for a chance to face MJF at Worlds End. The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan is so obsessed with booking former WWE talent. It's like he's trying to personally attack The Chadster. 😠 If a talent worked for WWE, then they should not be fair game to be used by AEW. That should also be true if a talent has not yet had a chance to work for WWE.

And of course, we can't forget about the tag team match between Jon Moxley & PAC vs Jay White & Orange Cassidy. 🤦‍♂️ This match is just a blatant attempt to pop the crowd with high-flying moves and hardcore violence while advancing a long-running storyline with mystery and intrigue. It's so unfair to WWE, who would never stoop to such tactics. 😤

Speaking of unfair tactics, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 😱 The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through a spooky forest when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, sitting in the backseat! 😨 He was wearing a crown made of TV ratings and laughing maniacally. The Chadster tried to escape, but the car wouldn't go faster than 5 mph. Tony Khan kept getting closer and closer, whispering "Winter is coming" in The Chadster's ear. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his White Claw knocked over on the nightstand. 😰 Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams! It's so unprofessional!

Speaking of unprofessional, The Chadster tried to explain to his wife Keighleyanne why AEW Dynamite is ruining wrestling, but she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster is pretty sure she agrees with him though. It's clear that Tony Khan is now even harassing The Chadster's wife! 😡 Tony Khan is a man with no shame.

The Chadster feels it's important to turn to truly unbiased sources to counter the AEW fake new narrative, so The Chadster would like to quote the esteemed Eric Bischoff, who recently said on his podcast, "AEW's biggest problem is that they don't have enough authority figures interrupting matches. If Tony Khan would just listen to me, he'd have General Managers in every segment! Of course, they still wouldn't be able to compete with WWE, who is the undisputed king of the wrestling world." 🎙️ See? Even Eric Bischoff, who is clearly offering objective advice to help Tony Khan, can see how much AEW is failing.

The Chadster is warning all the readers not to tune into AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7C on TBS. 📺🚫 Watching this show will only embolden Tony Khan and his crusade against The Chadster and everything The Chadster holds dear in the wrestling business. Instead, why not rewatch some classic WWE programming on Peacock? Now that's what The Chadster calls unbiased journalism. 💯

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!