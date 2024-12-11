Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

The Skies Await with LEGO's Hagrid & Harry Potter Motorcycle Set

The world of LEGO continues to expand as a new collection of building sets are on the way including a new Harry Potter & Hagrid set

Article Summary Discover LEGO's magical Harry Potter & Hagrid flying motorcycle set, inspired by their epic escape.

Recreate iconic scenes with 617 pieces, featuring Harry, Hagrid, and the magical motorbike.

Pose Harry, Hagrid, and Hedwig for action-packed play or display in your LEGO collection.

This exciting set, perfect for fans 9+, will be available in January 2025 for $49.99.

LEGO is getting a magical new set for Harry Potter fans as they take to the skies with Hagrid. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Harry and Hagrid must embark on a daring escape from Privet Drive on the magical flying motorcycle. After Harry has been marked for death by Voldemort and his Death Eaters, extra precautions are taken to ensure his safety. As they soar into the night sky, the plan to use decoy Harry is quickly exposed, leading to a dramatic aerial pursuit. Witches and wizards can now build this infamous moment with LEGO's latest set, which comes in at 617 pieces. Build Harry and Hagrid on the motorcycle in brick-built detail that comes in at 6.5" tall. The set features a buildable motorbike with a sidecar as well as a posable Harry Potter, Hedwig, and Rubeus Hagrid. Some elements are poseable, like Harry's arms, Hagrid's head, and Hedwig's wings. Collectors will be able to bring home the magic of this set in January 2025 for $49.99.

LEGO Harry Potter – Hagrid & Harry's Motorcycle Ride

"Hold on tight for Hagrid™ & Harry's Motorcycle Ride (76443) with this magical toy for girls, boys and any fans of the Wizarding World. A cool birthday gift for kids aged 9 and up, this LEGO® Harry Potter™ play-and-display set features built-in, posable Harry Potter, Hedwig™ and Rubeus Hagrid toy figures riding on a motorbike and in its sidecar."

3 brick-built LEGO® Harry Potter™ characters – Themodel features built-in, posable Harry Potter, Hedwig™ and Rubeus Hagrid™ toy figures riding on Hagrid's flying motorbike and sidecar

Wizard gift toy for fans of fantasy LEGO® sets – Give kids a fun building challenge to capture the look of beloved character Hagrid™ riding on his iconic blue bike with Harry Potter™ in the sidecar

Playful details – Drive the motorcycle, turn Hagrid's head and pose his arms, pose Harry's arms, and rotate Hedwig's head and adjust her wings

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!