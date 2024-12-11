Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Glow in the Dark DC Comics Captain Carrot Revealed by McFarlane Toys

Step into the endless and constantly growing DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys unveils their latest DC Comics figure with Captain Carrot

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts DC's Captain Carrot in a Glow in the Dark edition.

Exclusive figure available on Amazon, featuring a new costume and windowless box.

Includes swappable hands, art card, and detailed 7” scale with Ultra Articulation.

Captain Carrot's origins and adventures include teaming with Batman and Superman.

Move over, Bugs; there is a new rabbit in tow as Captain Carrot is flying Onion with a new McFarlane Toys figure. Releasing as an Amazon exclusive, Captain Carrot is getting a new DC Comics Glow in the Dark variant DC Multiverse figure. This super rabbit first appeared in DC Comics back in 1982 with the New Teen Titans #16. He was created by Roy Thomas and Scott Shaw and is the alternate identity of Rodney Rabbit, a cartoonist living on Earth-C. This parallel universe is inhabited by anthropomorphic animals, and after eating a cosmic carrot, Rodney gains superpowers.

Carrot leads the Zoo Crew but has come across and even teamed up with other heroes like Batman, Superman, and more. He was even part of the Justice League Incarnate team, helping heroes trying to save the multiverse from another incursion. Captain Carrot is now back with a new costume for a new Gold Label exclusive that will have a new glow in the dark deco. He will feature a new windowless box that comes with swappable hands, an art card, and a cardholder. Pre-orders are live through Amazon for $29.99, and he is set to arrive in March 2025.

Captain Carrot (DC Comics: Justice League Incarnate) GITD Edition

"A rabbit from an alternate reality of cartoon animals, Rodney was a mild-mannered cartoonist until he ate a cosmic carrot. As super-powered Captain Carrot, he joined the Zoo Crew. Over many wacky adventures, they encountered both Superman and Starro the Conqueror. When their world was threatened, the Zoo Crew took its inhabitants to New Earth, where they changed into ordinary animals. Carrot became a stage rabbit, before regaining his powers and helping fight Darkseid during Final Crisis."

Product Features:

Captain Carrot is featured in Glow in the dark paint deco and include 4 extra hands

Featured in an exclusive designer box

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and pla

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!