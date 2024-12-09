Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Lego Marvel, Spidey and his Amazing Friends

LEGO Debuts New Spidey And His Amazing Friends Dino-Webs Set

The world of LEGO continues to expand as a new collection of building sets are on the way including Spidey And His Amazing Friends

Article Summary LEGO introduces Spidey And His Amazing Friends sets featuring dinosaurs for creative adventures.

New Team Spidey Dino Crawler Rescue set offers kids 136 pieces for imaginative play.

Includes LEGO minifigures of Spin, Spidey, Ghostosaurus, and Dino-Rhino for dinosaur-themed fun.

Set designed for ages 4+, priced at $29.99, releasing January 1, 2025.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends is a new animated series that aims at the world of Marvel Comics for young audiences. The show stars Marvel's iconic web-slinger Spider-Man, aka Spidey (Peter Parker), along with his superhero friends, Gwen Stacy (Ghost-Spider) and Miles Morales (Spin). They have their own spider team and team up with other heroes, like Thing, Ms. Marvel, and Reptile, to battle villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Rhino. Newer seasons embrace their dino side as they team up with Reptile, who has shared some of his dinosaur power with the team. Dino-Webs has arrived, and now LEGO is bringing these prehistoric adventures into brick form with a few new sets.

One of these is the Team Spidey Dino Crawler Rescue set that comes in at 136 pieces. Set for a younger audience, this set features a quick-to-build model for kids along with starter bricks to jump right into the fun. The Spidey And His Amazing Friends set comes with LEGO minifigures of Spin and Spidey, along with Ghostosaurus and Dino-Rhino. Build forest players and the Dino Crawler truck to search for clues and a missing dinosaur egg. Priced at $29.99, young Spider-Man fans can start their love of LEGO right here with a January 1, 2025 release.

Team Spidey Dino Crawler Rescue

"Treat fans of Spidey And His Amazing Friends to Team Spidey Dino Crawler Rescue (11199), a build-and-play dinosaur set created for kids aged 4 and up. This buildable dino-truck toy features Super Heroes, dinosaurs and fun accessories to inspire imaginative role play for boys and girls that boosts their confidence and problem-solving skills."

"This buildable LEGO® playset includes Spidey and Miles "Spin" Morales minifigures and 2 buildable dinosaur figures: Ghost-Spider as a pterodactyl and Rhino as a triceratops. There's Spidey's LEGO Dino Crawler truck with a large web attached to the rear, a trigger-operated rock-fall feature, a dinosaur egg to reveal, and a web that can be lowered to trap the villain. Intuitive instructions are provided in the form of a colorful picture-story guide and separate bags contain bricks and a large Starter Brick to make construction quick and easy."

