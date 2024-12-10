Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Solus Prime Joins Hasbro's New Transformers: Age of the Primes Line

Hasbro has unveiled the Age of the Prime series as new Transformers collectibles are on the way including the arrival of Solus Prime

Hasbro is turning back the clock as they revisit an iconic era of Transformers with a new series of figures, the Age of the Prime. The Thirteen Primes are the mythical first Transformers that were created by Primus. Each Prime is a being of immense power and importance, representing different aspects of creation, leadership, and even balance. Among them is Solus Prime, revered as the first female Cybertronian and the master of creation. She is known for her forge and crafting abilities, with Solus Prime creating some of the universe's most legendary weapons and artifacts, like the Star Saber and the Matrix of Leadership.

Now, Solus is getting her very own figure as Hasbro continues to bring The Thirteen to life. Standing 5.5" tall, this creator Prime will convert Cybertronian armored car modes in 28 steps and features her sleek purple color scheme. She will also come with the Forge of Solus Prime Artifact, making her as powerful as the rest of the Primes around her. Solus Prime will join Star Optimus Prime, Megatronus, and Prima Prime as one of the first of the Thirteen to arrive for this series. Pre-orders arrive today for this first wave of figures with Solus Prime priced at $24.99, set for a Spring 2024 release, and can be found online at Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST.

Transformers: Age of the Primes – The Thirteen Solus Prime

"The Thirteen Solus Prime is the creator Prime with the ability to forge almost any device. Unite your favorite characters from across the world of TRANSFORMERS robots into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS: Age of the Primes Deluxe Class The Thirteen Solus Prime action figure! This 5.5-inch action figure converts between robot and Cybertronian armored car modes in 28 steps. Comes with a Forge of Solus Prime Artifact hammer accessory that attaches to the figure."

"TRANSFORMERS: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in TRANSFORMERS mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality. Collect different characters to create your ideal Age of the Primes lineup (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order on December 10 at1 PMM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."

