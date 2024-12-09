Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Hasbro Unveils New Spider-Man Marvel Legends Wave for 2025

The Spider-Verse comes to Hasbro once more as they unveil a new set of card backed Spider-Man themed Legends coming in 2025

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the 2025 Spider-Man Marvel Legends wave, featuring iconic characters and new card backs.

New Spider-Man figures include Spider-Man Unlimited, Agent Venom, and Chameleon with a J. Jonah Jameson mask.

The wave covers both classic characters and recent additions like Francine Frye's Electro and Spider-Boy.

Pre-orders start December 12, 2024, with figures available at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers for $24.99 each.

Hasbro kicked off their final Marvel Legends livestream this past weekend for 2024, and boy, was it packed. The first wave of Marvel Legends figures for 2025 have been revealed, with Spider-Man bringing some heat in the new year. This new collection is set to go up for pre-order later this week, and we will cover each when more information is revealed. However, the whole roster has been unveiled, with six iconic heroes and villains coming to life, with each getting their own card back. For the classic Spider-Man: The Animated Series retro wave, we have the debut of The Chameleon, and yes, he gets a J. Jonah Jameson mask. We are also getting a Clone Saga debut with Kaine from a time before he was a hero and the corrupt clone of Peter Parker. Lastly, we are stepping into the Spider-Verse with the 1st ever-Marvel Legends figure of Spider-Man Unlimited!

The fun does not end there either, as three more figures are also coming but feature the new Spider-Man card back. This line is directed towards the more modern events of Marvel Comics, but Hasbro does not hold back. Up first is Francine Frye, the new Electro, who surely has a bone to pick with the amazing wall-crawler. We then get the return of an iconic version of Venom as Flash Thompson is back as Agent Venom, with updated articulation. Lastly, Spider-Boy is swinging on in from the incredible and recent Dan Scott Spider-Man mini-series Marvel Comics and is very new to the Spidey lore. All of these are set to arrive up for pre-order starting December 12, 2024, at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 and a Spring 2025 release. Statue turned for more images and information on each of these as they became available.

The Spider-Verse Awaits with New Spider-Man Marvel Legends

"The Marvel Legends Fanstream has delivered! Check out the latest wave of Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man inspired figures:

Spider-Man Unlimited

Agent Venom (Flash Thompson)

Spider-Boy

Marvel's Chameleon

Marvel's Kaine

Electro (Francine Frye)

Mark your calendars, because these web-slinging inspired action figures will be available for pre-order on December 12th at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!