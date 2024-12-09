Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Batman, dark knight, lego

LEGO Unveils New Batman Set Featuring The Dark Knight Tumbler

The world of LEGO continues to expand as a new collection of building sets are on the way including The Tumbler from The Dark Knight

Take back Gotham City in style with LEGO as they step into the world of The Dark Knight Trilogy with a new set. The city is exploding in chaos as the Joker is human, the corrupt city, and has unleashed Two-Face. This set features a new version of the Tumbler Batmobile, which was the iconic piece of Batman hardware that was featured in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy. This version was a rugged, more tank-like Batmobile that was designed for urban combat and high-speed pursuits. It was built by Wayne Enterprises for military bridging purposes but never got off the round. However, Bruce Wayne had his own ideas for the vehicle in mind, bringing his new crusade to Gotham City.

Batman is ready to save the city once again with 429 pieces, with the set coming with three LEGO minifigures from The Dark Knight with Batman, Joker, and Two-Face. The Tumbler opens to show off its cockpit and can hold the Dark Knight inside, and it has an attachable flame effect. Collectors can even build the Bat-Signal with this set, giving DC Comics fans plenty to do with this set, which is priced at $59.99. Pre-orders are not live yet, but the Tumbler is set to arrive in January 2025.

Batman Tumbler vs. Two-Face & The Joker

"Batman Tumbler vs. Two-Face & The Joker (76303) is a fun toy for kids who love Batman, vehicles, LEGO® creativity and Super Hero™ adventures. Put Batman car action into the hands of young superheroes aged 8 and up with this premium-quality LEGO set featuring the iconic Tumbler Batmobile™ from the classic Dark Knight movies."

"This LEGO Batman super-hero playset comes with 3 popular minifigures: Batman armed with his Batarang, The Joker holding a wad of cash, and Two-Face with his trademark si lver coin. The buildable Tumbler Batmobile opens to reveal an instrument panel and cockpit with room for Batman. A removable flame element projects from the vehicle's tailpipe. The Bat-Signal™ projector (does not light up) tilts and turns 360 degrees in both directions."

