Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, x-men

Iron Studios Unveils New Statue for Cyclops Leader of the X-Men

A new selection of statues are on the way from Iron Studios including the arrival of an Uncanny hero from the X-Men

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals new Cyclops statue capturing the X-Men leader in stunning 21.9” detail.

Features include 3 swappable heads, iconic yellow and blue suit, and dynamic base design.

Join Cyclops in the Savage Land alongside compatible statues like Beast and Gambit.

Pre-orders open at $799.99 for a Q3 2025 release; a collector's dream for X-Men fans.

Iron Studios has unveiled a brand new Marvel Comics statue, and things get uncanny with one of the iconic members of X-Men. This meticulously detailed statue captures Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, in all of his glorious detail for this mighty 21.9" tall Legacy Replica 1/4 statue. Cyclops is one of the five original X-Men, and he made his debut back in 1963 with X-Men #1, which was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. As the first student of Charles Xavier, he became a skilled tactician and is the moral compass of the team. Cyclops has a unique X-Gene with optic blasts, a powerful mutation that he struggles to control without his trademark ruby quartz visor.

Iron Studios has a new mission for this hero with a new statue that features his signature yellow and blue X-Suit. The Savage Land awaits this mutant, which will have three swappable heads with standard and two optic blast effect designs. From an iconic pose, weathering detail, and the dynamic base, Cyclops will pair well with other Iron Studios X-Men statues like Beast and Gambit. This statue is not cheap and is priced at $799.99, and pre-orders are already live with a Q3 2025 release date.

Iron Studios – Marvel Comics Legacy Replica Statue – Cyclops

"In the world's most dangerous jungle, nestled in the legendary land frozen in time, hidden in Antarctica and home to creatures from the Mesozoic Era living in a tropical climate, the fearless leader of Earth's greatest mutant superhero team stands ready for action. Positioned on a small base featuring technological elements embedded in the local vegetation, he raises his right arm toward his temple, prepared to open the ruby-quartz visor of his specialized glasses and unleash one of his powerful optic energy blasts."

"Dressed in a tactical variation of his iconic blue-and-yellow costume from the 1990s, with textured fabric and accessories attached to his belt and legs, the field leader is watched by a small nearly camouflaged lizard at his feet. A metallic container nearby bears his last name, marked on the front and back, seemingly holding mutant genetic material."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!