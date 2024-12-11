Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Motion Twin, Video Games | Tagged: Kepler Ghost, Windblown

Windblown Receives New Revenge Update This Week

Windblown has a new update out now while the game continues to be worked on in Early Access, as you can download the Revenge Update

Article Summary Explore Windblown's Revenge Update with new mode for avenging fallen allies and strategic gameplay shifts.

Discover two new weapons, Umbrella and Fiery Claws, unlocking fresh tactics in Windblown's challenges.

Enhance your playstyle with four trinkets boosting explosive builds and introducing a pet robot companion.

Dive into Windblown with Russian and German localizations, plus quality of life and accessibility upgrades.

Indie game developer Motion Twin and publisher Kepler Ghost have released a new update for Windblown, as players can now access the Revenge Update. The game is currently sitting in Early Access while the developers continue to work on it, so basically, any update at this point is a part of the game's final product. This one provides a new mode, weapons, trinkets, cosmetics, improvements, and more. We have the full details from the devs below as you can download the update now.

Windblown – Revenge Update

New Revenge Mode – Based on community feedback in the first weeks of Early Access release, Revenge Mode replaces the previous multiplayer Sudden Death mechanic to power up players whenever their comrades fall in battle. Become empowered with increased speed and attack power to avenge your fallen teammates, but beware: the enemies will become more bloodthirsty, too.

Based on community feedback in the first weeks of Early Access release, Revenge Mode replaces the previous multiplayer Sudden Death mechanic to power up players whenever their comrades fall in battle. Become empowered with increased speed and attack power to avenge your fallen teammates, but beware: the enemies will become more bloodthirsty, too. Two Deadly New Weapons – Unleash the power of the Umbrella and Fiery Claws, both featuring new animations, new critical mechanics and powerful new Alterattacks to bring more options to Leapers as they overcome the Vortex's trials. Both weapons will need to be found by overcoming mid-to-late game challenges, so veteran players are rewarded with more exciting new ways to play.

Unleash the power of the Umbrella and Fiery Claws, both featuring new animations, new critical mechanics and powerful new Alterattacks to bring more options to Leapers as they overcome the Vortex's trials. Both weapons will need to be found by overcoming mid-to-late game challenges, so veteran players are rewarded with more exciting new ways to play. Four Powerful New Trinkets – Discover new trinkets that can further refine your builds to create explosive new synergies. These trinkets can open more options to Bleed or Mark builds – plus players can discover a new pet robot trinket who can zap your foes from afar.

Discover new trinkets that can further refine your builds to create explosive new synergies. These trinkets can open more options to Bleed or Mark builds – plus players can discover a new pet robot trinket who can zap your foes from afar. Four New Cosmetic Skins – Hardcore players are rewarded for conquering higher-difficulty challenges with new skins, including Toad, Horned Lizard, and more.

Hardcore players are rewarded for conquering higher-difficulty challenges with new skins, including Toad, Horned Lizard, and more. Russian and German Languages Added – Players can now enjoy Windblown with full Russian and German text and UI localizations, bringing the total number of supported languages in the game up to nine, with even more to be added throughout Early Access on the road to 1.0.

Players can now enjoy Windblown with full Russian and German text and UI localizations, bringing the total number of supported languages in the game up to nine, with even more to be added throughout Early Access on the road to 1.0. New Quality of Life Improvements – New accessibility options, new cursor aiming algorithms to enhance gameplay while using a keyboard and mouse, and a new Pause feature for single-player fans are also included in today's feature update. Finally, a whole host of new improvements to existing biomes and enemy behaviors further refine and improve the lightning-fast rogue-lite experience for all players, rounding out today's new features and updates.

