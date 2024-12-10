Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, mortal kombat

Iron Studios Wants You to Finish Him with New Mortal Kombat Statue

A new selection of statues are on the way from Iron Studios including an iconic finisher from the hit fighting game Mortal Kombat

Article Summary Iron Studios releases a Scorpion statue showcasing iconic Mortal Kombat fatality vs. Sub-Zero.

Meticulous detail in 1/10 scale, featuring dynamic diorama and health bars from the game.

Statue priced at $549.99, available for pre-order with Q3 2025 release and LED light effects.

Fans hope for more classic Mortal Kombat fatalities to be brought to life in future releases.

Iron Studios delivers a breathtaking Mortal Kombat diorama depicting Scorpion's infamous fatality against Sub-Zero. This intense scene captures the climactic and bloody when Scorpion unleashes his fiery finishing move. Deliver a fatality with this 1/10 Art Scale statue with Scorpion in his signature yellow-and-black ninja outfit, posed with his ripped-off mask showing his skeletal face underneath as he unleashes his fiery finisher. Sub-Zero finally falls to his rival as his health bar hits zero, and now he must embrace the flames of his defeat.

Iron Studios put a lot of faithful Moral Kombat detail into his 10.6" tall statue, from the details right from the hit fighting games to the dynamic diorama with included health bars. We have seen Mortal Kombat statues in the past from Iron Studios, but this dynamic display truly brings the fight to life in a glorious way. Hopefully, more iconic Mortal Kombat fatalities will be brought to life in the future, but in the meantime, this statue is priced at $549.99. Pre-orders are already live, and gamers can bring him their very own fatality in Q3 2025.

Scorpion Fatality – Mortal Kombat – Art Scale 1/10

"In the depths of Netherrealm, the hellish underworld of Mortal Kombat, two legendary ninja warriors face off in their ultimate battle. Driven by vengeance, the spectral spirit of the Japanese Shirai Ryu ninja clan reveals his true form, exposing his fiery skeletal face and delivering his fatal move—unleashing an infernal breath upon his frozen opponent, who suffers agonizingly as he is burned alive after having fought against his oldest archenemy."

"Iron Studios presents the "Scorpion Fatality – Mortal Kombat – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10" statue, featuring two of the most iconic characters from the legendary fighting game in a diorama where all flames—from Scorpion's head to Sub-Zero's feet—light up with LED effects, capturing a duel that ends in a fatality for one of the opponents."

