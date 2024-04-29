Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Gentle Giant Brings Unlimited Power with New Star Wars Emperor Statue

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Gentle Giant Ltd. as they debut their latest set of limited edition Star Wars statues

Article Summary Unveiling Gentle Giant's latest Star Wars statue: Emperor Palpatine from Return of the Jedi.

Limited edition collectible: Only 1000 pieces of the Sith Lord available, priced at $224.99.

The 1/6 Scale Statue features interchangeable hands, with and without force lightning.

Available for pre-order now, with an anticipated release in January 2025.

Emperor Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious, is one of the central antagonists in the Star Wars saga. Created by George Lucas, he first appeared in 1980 with Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back as the enigmatic ruler of the Galactic Empire. Palpatine's presence was so intimidating that his power spanned to other Star Wars projects with the prequels and animated series like The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch, which all lead up to his return from the dead in the sequel trilogies. Gentle Giant Ltd. has just released unlimited power as they debut their new Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Milestones Emperor Palpatine statue.

This Intimidating limited edition Star Wars release comes in at 1000 pieces and faithfully captures the deadly Sith Lord. The Emperor is ready to put Young Luke Skywalker in his place as the Rebellion are dealing with a fully functioning Death Star II. Sculpted right from the Throne Room, Palpatine is ready to cast some Force Lighting and end the Jedi once and for all. The Dark Side of the Force is strong with this release, and Gentle Giant Ltd. has this statue priced at $224.99. Pre-orders are already online with a January 2025 release date and be sure to keep an eye out for more Star Wars reveals this weekend as May the 4th is upon us.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Emperor Palpatine Statue

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Let the hate flow through you! Emperor Palpatine unleashes the Dark Side of the Force in this all-new Milestones statue! Standing approximately 12 inches tall atop a throne room base, this 1/6 Scale Statue features interchangeable hands, with and without force lightning. Limited to only 2000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed and sculpted by Paul Harding!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!