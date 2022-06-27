Gentle Giant Debuts New Star Wars Statues with Ahsoka, Leia, and More

There is so much love for Star Wars lately, especially after that tear-jerking finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with some brand new Star Wars statues and busts to really enhance your love for the iconic franchise. Three new statues from across all generations are on the way, each only limited to only 3,000 pieces. Up first is a new Star Wars: Rebels with Ahsoka Tano from the end of the beloved animated series. As she prepares for her quest to find Ezra Bridger, she wears a white robe, staff, and the owl-like creature Morai on her shoulder. Gentle Giant offers two versions of this statue with the Deluxe coming in at 500 pieces and just includes a snowy 332nd Clone Trooper helmet.

Two other generations of Star Wars were featured with these new statues, like the return of Boushh. Princess Leia goes undercover as a bounty hunter to find Han Solo and Gentle Giant captures all the magic. She will come with swappable parts with an unmasked head as well as arms holding the helmet to a thermal detonator. The fun doe snot end there as the newly revealed Purge Trooper (Phase II) from Obi-Wan Kenobi comes to life once more. This deadly Jedi hunting Trooper is beautifully sculpted with a sweet red and black armor design that will be sweet to see on display. Pre-orders for all three are already live here, with Ahsoka priced at $129.99, Boushh at $200, and Purge Trooper at $200.

"Star Wars Rebels Ahsoka Tano 1/6 Scale Deluxe Mini-Bust – A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Togruta returns! As seen in Star Wars: Rebels, Ahsoka Tano appears, dressed in a white robe and holding a staff with her friend Morai on her shoulder. And this web-exclusive Deluxe version includes a separate Clone Trooper helmet, bearing the mark of Ahsoka's troops! This 1/6 scale, approximately 6-inch resin mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 3000 pieces (standard) or 500 pieces (deluxe). It comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

"Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Purge Trooper Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue – A Gentle Giant LTD release! Jedi beware! As seen in the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, the Purge Trooper is trained for one purpose: hunting Jedi! This 1/7 scale statue stands approximately 10 inches tall and depicts a black-and-red-armored Purge Trooper marching with his blaster at the ready. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

"Star Wars Return of the Jedi Leia in Boushh Disguise Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue – A Gentle Giant LTD release! Princess no more, Leia Organa goes undercover to rescue her true love in this all-new Star Wars statue by Gentle Giant Ltd. Disguised as Boushh, a bounty hunter, Leia holds a electro-shock lance and features an interchangeable head so she can wear or hold her helmet, and if you change out her right arm she's holding a thermal detonator! Standing approximately 10 inches tall and limited to only 3000 pieces, she comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."