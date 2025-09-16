Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Unveils New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Leonardo

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with new action figures from NECA as they recapture the 2012 animated series

Article Summary NECA unveils a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo action figure based on the 2012 animated series.

Leonardo features show-accurate design, multiple portraits, swappable hands, and signature twin katanas.

The figure includes exclusive accessories like a pizza slice, Turtlecom, smoke bomb, and episode-based gear.

Collector-friendly window box packaging, $36.99 price, and a Q1 2026 release date with pre-orders coming soon.

NECA is expanding its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection by adding a new animated series to their catalog. So far, NECA has crafted figures from the live-action films, The Last Ronin, Archie Comics, and even the Mirage Studios releases. Things are getting wilder as they enter the era of Nickelodeon with this new set of figures based on that hit TMNT animated series. Leonardo is here as the responsible and disciplined leader of the turtles, voiced by Jason Biggs (and later Seth Green). Leo is a devoted student of ninjutsu and looks up to his sensei, Master Splinter. Just like all of the turtles, he wields a signature weapon with twin katanas as he leads his brothers into battle with precision and strategic thinking.

Leonard has always been the serious one of the group, and now he is ready to lead your TMNT collection to new heights. Inspired by the 2012 cartoon, this figure nicely captures the show's animated style, and Leo comes with battle and meditation portraits. Other accessories include a variety of swappable hands, a slice of pizza, his dual swords, a smoke bomb, Turtlecom, and Microfission Omni-Disintegrator. Each TMNT figure gets its own window packaging with graffiti artwork on the inside and a $36.99 price tag. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but should be arriving soon with a Q1 2026 release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012 Cartoon) – Ultimate Leonardo

"Booyakasha! NECA is proud to present all-new Ultimate action figures from Nickelodeon's hit 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series! Known for its dynamic animation style and character-driven storytelling, the acclaimed show reimagined the heroes in a half shell for a new generation."

"This 7-inch scale Leonardo figure captures the fearless leader of the turtles with incredible painted details to replicate his animated appearance. He includes an array of episode-specific accessories: interchangeable heads and hands, katanas, Mircrofission Omni-Disintegrator, pizza slice, smoke bomb, and Turtlecom. The figure comes in collector-friendly packaging with illustrations by TMNT artist Ciro Nieli."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!